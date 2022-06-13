The Martial Combat League featuring fighters from Enid and Northwest Oklahoma will return to Stride Bank Center on July 30.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, July 1, and start at $37 for reserved seating. Those attending also will have the option to buy a regular table or VIP table. The VIP table will allow guests to order drinks from a server and an option of food for an extra cost. VIP tables are $800, and normal tables are $600. Those buying a table must buy the entire table and cannot purchase singular seats at a table. Tickets will be available at www.StrideBankCenter.com, by calling (580) 616-7380 or at the Stride Bank Center box office.
“Northwest Oklahoma has some great talent, both male and female. I’m super excited to give these athletes a platform to showcase their skills and bring something extremely entertaining to the city of Enid,” said Dylan Smith, owner of the Martial Combat League.
The card will have more than 20 fights with fighters partaking in MMA, kickboxing, jiu jitsu and combat jiu jitsu.
