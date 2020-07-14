SOUTHARD, Okla. — A Wichita Falls, Texas, man was injured Tuesday in a single-vehicle accident in Blaine County.
Steven Dale Smith, 53, was flown to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City and admitted in stable condition with trunk, head and leg injuries, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
The accident happened on Oklahoma 51A, about 7 miles south of Southard.
According to the report, Smith was driving a 2020 International semi south on Oklahoma 51A when he went off the road to the right and hit a sign. His semi rolled once, coming to rest on its wheels.
The report lists unsafe speed as the cause. Smith's condition at the time of the accident and if he was wearing a seat belt are listed on the report as unknown.
