OKARCHE, Okla. — Two Kingfisher teens were injured Monday when the pickup they were in collided with a train near Okarche.
According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Brenden Toepfer, 18, and an unnamed 15-year-old boy were hospitalized. Toepfer was admitted to Mercy Hospital in Oklahoma City in stable condition with head and trunk injuries, according to an OHP report. The 15-year-old was admitted to OU Children's Hospital in Oklahoma City in stable condition with whole body injuries.
The accident happened at 3:48 p.m. Monday on E 860 Road about 3 miles north of Okarche.
According to the report, Toepfer was driving a 2001 Dodge west on E 860 Road when he slid on the icy road and hit the side of a Union Pacific freight train. The Dodge went off the road and hit a signal mast, rotating 360 degrees and ejecting both occupants.
The train was operated by Clinton Baxter, engineer, 43, of Chickasha, and David Johnson, conductor, 56, of Chickasha. Neither was injured.
The cause of the accident was listed as "failure to stop at railroad crossing," according to the report. Neither of the teens was wearing a seat belt. The road was icy and freezing drizzle was falling at the time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.