Teens charged with murder in relation to home invasion

ENID, Okla. — Two counts of first-degree murder were filed Wednesday in Garfield County District Court in relation to the January fatal shooting of an Enid teen during a home invasion on East Park.
Damon Lee Robinson, 19, and Rico Lamar Stennis, 17, both of Enid, were charged with a single count of murder and a single count of conspiracy.
The murder charges accuse the pair of acting in concert with Ezavier Condit and causing the death of Condit during the commission of a first-degree burglary. The crime is punishable by life, life without parole or death.
The conspiracy charges accuse the two of working with Condit to steal marijuana from 1602 E. Park. They each face up to 10 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $5,000 on the conspiracy charges.
Bonds for Robinson and Stennis were both set at $1 million, according to documents filed in the case.
Shots fired
At 12:25 a.m. on Jan. 31, 2020, Enid Police Department officers responded to a report of a possible burglary at 1602 E. Park, according to an affidavit filed in the case. Officers arrived and learned the west door of the residence was kicked open.
Shoe prints were left on the door, and the door was damaged by the jamb being splintered, according to the affidavit. Officers spoke with two women who lived at the residence.
One of the women said a teen, appearing to be 12 to 14 years old, knocked on the door asking if "Aunt Maria" was there, according to the affidavit. The woman said she told him he had the wrong house, closed the door and went back to the front room.
She said as she approached the front room, the door was kicked open and a person entered the house wearing dark clothing and a mask with a skull design. The woman told police she ran to the back of the house, and the person left, according to the affidavit. The burglary was captured on video installed in the house.
Officers collected evidence and took photographs, but no suspects were located.
At 3:18 a.m. Jan. 31, officers responded to a second call of a possible burglary at the same address. Officers learned someone again kicked in the door, according to the affidavit. The other woman who lives in the home retrieved her handgun and fired three shots at the subjects.
The woman who fired the shots told police one of the persons was wearing a pink hoodie with a red rose design on it and a mask with a skull design, according to the affidavit. She said the others were wearing dark or black clothing and one of them was holding a gun. Officers learned the video system did not record the second incident.
Officers found a young male about a half block north of the residence who appeared dead from a gunshot wound to the back of the head. He was transported to St. Mary's Regional Medical Center and was pronounced dead at 4:42 a.m., according to the affidavit. Detectives were called in to investigate.
A knock at the door
Detective Robin Bench interviewed the woman who shot the intruder at the police station.
The woman said there was a knock at the door, and her roommate answered to a young man asking if "Aunt Marie" was there, according to the affidavit. She said her roommate shut the door, and a few seconds later the door was kicked open. She said there were two people during the first burglary.
The woman said the second time three people kicked in the door, according to the affidavit. She said she and her roommate were on the couch, and she was armed with her pistol. She said when the first kick happened, her roommate ran toward the bedroom and she ran toward the door.
The woman said she was not familiar with handguns, so she made a motion with her hands as if she was working the slide on a semi automatic pistol, according to the affidavit. She said she did this and fired one round while standing in her doorway.
She said she worked the action again as she was stepping out of the doorway and fired a second shot, according to the affidavit. She said the three were running north and she worked the action again, firing a third shot at the three who still were running. She said there were two running fast and one running slower. She said she did not think she hit any of them.
During the interview, Bench learned the woman was employed at a marijuana farm near Waynoka, according to the affidavit. He also learned the woman had a medical marijuana card and a medical marijuana transport license.
Bench learned the woman had marijuana inside the residence and makes commercials for the marijuana business to promote it, according to the affidavit. Bench also learned she makes most of the videos/commercials at the residence and learned they appear on multiple social media outlets depicting large amounts of marijuana and cash.
Bench also interviewed the other woman. She said the second time the door was kicked in, they were sitting on the couch, according to the affidavit. She said she got the dogs and ran toward the bedroom. She said she heard three shots and called 911 during this time.
A cellphone was found near where the boy's body was found, according to the affidavit. Sgt. Nick John called 911 from the phone to obtain the phone's number and possible owner. The name Shaylon Condit was associated with the number in department records. Records also showed she has a son named Ezavier Condit, 14.
About the burglary
Police attempted to contact Shaylon Condit several times but were unable to reach her, according to the affidavit. Police were notified by hospital personnel that a young male was there asking if Ezavier had been shot and stating he was family. Hospital staff did not release any information.
Bench was then notified Shaylon and other family members were in the lobby of the police department asking about Ezavier being shot and possibly being dead, according to the affidavit. Officers spoke with family members who were shown a picture. They identified Ezavier as the deceased.
Bench spoke with Brittany Smith, Ezavier's aunt, and explained police were investigating a burglary and shooting with three people involved, according to the affidavit. He asked who the other two were who could have been with Ezavier.
Smith said Robinson was one, and that he and Ezavier were always together, according to the affidavit. She also told Bench the name of another 14-year-old, only identified by initials in the document, who was Ezavier's friend.
Bench was told Robinson was a Piru Blood Gang member and hangs around kids, according to the affidavit. Smith said Robinson has a girlfriend named Kianna Clark, and she is the older sister of Ezavier's 14-year-old friend.
Bench spoke with Mika Trammel, who said on the night of the burglary that Ezavier, Robinson and the 14-year-old were at Shaylon's house and left together, according to the affidavit. She said they left in a white four-door car.
Bench asked if any of them go by aliases, and she said Robinson goes by "Lil West" and Ezavier goes by "Bubba," according to the affidavit. She said she thought the 14-year-old goes by "Don Don."
At 3:11 p.m. Feb. 2, 2020, Bench interviewed Robinson at the station.
Robinson said he goes by the street name of "Lil West" and has the name tattooed under his chin on his neck, according to the affidavit. Bench asked Robinson if he knew Ezavier. Robinson said they were like brothers and did everything together, but it had been a week or so since he'd seen him.
Robinson told Bench he'd heard about the burglary and shooting but did not know anything else, according to the affidavit.
At 3:30 p.m. Feb. 3, 2020, Bench and Sgt. Casey Von Schriltz interviewed Shaylon Condit at her residence.
She said between 9:40 and 10 p.m. Jan. 30, 2020, Ezavier was at the house with her, according to the affidavit. She said between those times, Robinson and the 14-year-old friend came to the house. She said Ezavier left with them. She said Robinson was in a white four-door car.
Shaylon said at 12:47 a.m. she was up going to the restroom when Ezavier came inside the house and went into his room. She said he was looking through a bag or backpack, according to the affidavit. She said Ezavier told her he was leaving again and they were going to steal 2 pounds of marijuana from a woman.
Shaylon told the detectives Ezavier appeared to be under the influence of something, according to the affidavit. She said he left with the others.
Searching the area
Detective Brian Schwarzkopf and Crime Scene Technician Sara Kelley searched the area around 1602 E. Park for anyone with video surveillance cameras.
They went to Maine Street Mini Mart, 1602 E. Maine, and reviewed the store's video. At about 3:03 a.m. Jan. 31, 2020, a white four-door Chevrolet Malibu pulled into the parking lot and stopped, according to the affidavit. The driver appeared to be a light-skinned man and the passenger a light-skinned man with reddish hair and tattoos on his face. The car also had front-end damage.
The car left the convenience store through the west drive onto 16th and went south toward the residence on Park, according to the affidavit. The last time the car is seen on video is 3:07 a.m.. EPD received the 911 call reporting the burglary about five minutes after the car is seen leaving. The store's video is about six minutes slower than the time used by the 911 center.
Bench checked department records and found Robinson's girlfriend, Clark, owns a four-door 2016 Chevrolet Malibu, according to the affidavit. Bench and Von Schriltz went to Clark's address and found the Malibu with front-end damage matching the car seen in the Maine Street Mini Mart video.
A search warrant was obtained for the vehicle, and it was seized and stored at the EPD's garage, according to the affidavit. Kelley was able to lift fingerprints from the vehicle, including ones from the passenger side matching Robinson.
On Feb. 5, 2020, John was searching text messages from Ezavier's phone and found messages to a 14-year-old girl from Ezavier stating he and "Lil West" were going to rob 2 pounds of marijuana from the woman who lived on Park, according to the affidavit. The girl texted back asking which woman, and Ezavier replied with the woman's first name.
On Feb. 19, 2020, John interviewed Robinson at the department.
During the interview, Robinson said he'd been with Ezavier the night of the burglary and shooting, according to the affidavit. He said they went to 1602 E. Park twice that morning. Robinson said they were going there to get marijuana to smoke.
Robinson admitted he kicked in the door at 1602 E. Park but said the reason he kicked it open was because it was shut on him, according to the affidavit. He said the next time they went, he knocked on the door. He said a girl answered the door, and he heard the sound of a gun cocking.
Robinson said he told Ezavier "Let's go," and they began to leave, according to the affidavit. Robinson said that was when the woman began shooting at them. He said as they were running, he heard three shots. He said Ezavier fell and he never heard Ezavier make any other sounds. Robinson said he just kept running.
'Hit a lick'
During the investigation, detectives learned Stennis had been living at 1602 E. Park for about a month but learned the women kicked him out of the house Jan. 29, according to an affidavit filed in Stennis' case. Detectives learned Stennis had been sending one of the women threatening text messages since he'd been kicked out.
Bench and John interviewed Stennis Feb. 26. Stennis told Bench he was kicked out because he and one of the women were always arguing, and the other woman was always taking her side, according to the affidavit. He said during one argument, the woman who kicked him out had pushed him down some stairs.
Bench mentioned several names of people involved in the case, and Stennis told the detective he knew them, according to the affidavit. Bench asked Stennis if he was responsible setting this robbery up, and he said he was not.
Bench drove back to the station and received a call from Stennis' mother, according to the affidavit. She told Bench after they left Stennis confessed to her that he was involved with the robberies.
John and Bench returned to the house and spoke with Stennis again.
Stennis said he was mad at the woman for kicking him out of the house, according to the affidavit. He said in retaliation, he contacted Robinson, asking him if he could "Hit a lick." Stennis said he told Robinson where the cash and drugs were located in the house.
Stennis said he knew Robinson could take care of this for him. He said Robinson had done things like this before, according to the affidavit. Stennis said after the robbery was completed, he received a call from Robinson that the job had been completed. Stennis said the next day he learned Ezavier had been shot and killed.
Commented
