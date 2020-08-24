A 15-year-old Enid boy was charged last week with rape by instrumentation as a youthful offender.
Tebek Williams will face the same consequences as an adult defendant on the felony charge, which is punishable by no less than five years to life in prison without parole.
At 3:53 p.m. Aug. 13, an Enid Police Department officer responded to the 2000 block of East Maple on a report of a sexual assault, according to an affidavit filed in the case. Following a bath, a 6-year-old girl disclosed to her grandmother Williams had assaulted her. The girl said this had happened twice, according to the affidavit.
On Aug. 14, Detective Jeff Roche interviewed Williams and told him of the allegation. While being questioned, Williams would say he didn't know what was going on and he's trying to process what was going on.
Roche asked Williams how could they make it better for the 6-year-old girl and Williams said he didn't know, according to the affidavit. Roche said they knew it happened and wanted to know why it happened. Roche told Williams he could respect someone who owns up to what they've done. Williams paused and said it happened.
Williams said five or six years ago he was sexually abused and he's pretty sure that's what this ties to, according to the affidavit.
