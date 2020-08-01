Alzheimer’s Association is inviting Enid residents and surrounding communities to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in a socially-distant version of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Aug. 29.
Teams and fundraising are needed for the event, which will encourage participants to walk as individuals or small groups in their neighborhoods, on tracks or trails, instead of in a mass gathering.
“This year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be everywhere,” said Enid Walk to End Alzheimer’s manager Sarah Bruton. “The pandemic is changing how we walk, but it doesn’t change the need to walk. This year, more than ever, we need to come together to support all those affected by Alzheimer’s and other dementia. With the dollars raised, the Alzheimer’s Association can continue to provide care and support to families during these difficult times while also advancing critical research toward methods of treatment and prevention.”
While walkers may be distant from each other, Bruton said "time-honored components of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s are being replicated."
On walk day, an opening ceremony will feature local speakers and a presentation of Promise Flowers to honor the personal reasons participants join together to fight Alzheimer’s and all other dementia, all delivered to participants' smartphones, tablets and computers. A small group of Alzheimer’s Association staff and volunteers will create the iconic Promise Garden in a “view only” format on the day of the event to honor all those impacted by Alzheimer’s.
The Walk to End Alzheimer’s mobile app includes a new “Walk Mainstage'' feature to track participants' steps and distance, follow a virtual path, manage their Facebook fundraisers and access information and resources from the association and qalk sponsors to help individuals and families affected by the disease. It also offers an audio track to encourage participants along the way and to congratulate them upon completion of their qalk.
“Alzheimer’s is not taking a hiatus during COVID-19 and neither are we,” Bruton said. “We must continue Walk to End Alzheimer’s, and we are working with all participants to ensure they have a powerful and moving experience that is felt when we are together. Many of our constituents are at higher risk when it comes to COVID-19 and we know that our volunteers and participants appreciate our commitment to keeping all involved healthy and safe.”
Enid neurologist Dr. Sarah Coats recently signed on to chair the event for this year, citing personal reasons for wanting to help make it a success.
“I started walking for my grandfather, who lost his life to Alzheimer's disease when I was in graduate school," Coats said. "In fact, his diagnosis prompted me to pursue my particular career. Now, I also walk in honor of my patients and their families, who do the real work every day to care for and love each other in the midst of all the changes that dementia brings.”
“I’m excited to welcome Dr. Coats as the Enid Walk Chair," Bruton said. "The work she does every day in the Enid community is vital and incredibly appreciated. I value her partnership with the association and look forward to all we will accomplish.”
More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease – the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States — and more than 16 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias, according to figures provided by the association.
Organizers have set a goal of raising $36,000 through this year's walk, "to help local families and advance research to end the disease."
To register and participate in this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit: EnidWalk.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.