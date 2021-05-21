The airmen of the 71st Security Forces Squadron commemorated all those who protect and serve May 11-15 during Team Vance’s Police Week celebrations, which included a 24-hour march.
“As we recognize Peace Officers Memorial Day and Police Week, we honor those who lost their lives in the line of duty, and thank them on behalf of this grateful Nation for their service,” said President Joseph R. Biden Jr., in a proclamation signed May 7.
Team Vance was joined by the Enid Police Department SWAT team for the opening ceremony, which included a military working dog demonstration.
The 24-hour memorial walk consisted of groups of airmen, both civilian and military, some wearing ruck sacks and carrying Old Glory, walking laps around the base track. Each team had a time slot that filled a 24-hour period.
The week of festivities and remembrances concluded May 14 with a barbecue at the base park and some words from Maj. Jared Zentz, 71st Security Forces Squadron commander.
“Police Week is a time to remember and honor our fallen defenders, those who serve today, and those that will serve in the future. That’s what this week is for,” Zentz said.
