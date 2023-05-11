WAUKOMIS, Okla. — Pioneer-Pleasant Vale Public Schools has announced Rhonda Fox, secondary math teacher at Pioneer High School, as the district’s 2023 Teacher of the Year.
“Mrs. Fox is very passionate about education, and that passion is contagious to all of those around her,” said Principal Tom Betchan. ”She has a genuine care for all students, and that is evident when you talk to her.”
Fox was selected by her peers from Pleasant Vale Elementary School and Pioneer High School.
This is her second year at the school. Fox teaches math at the high school and middle school, as well as co-sponsoring student council activities.
She earned her associate degree from Western Oklahoma State College in Altus and her bachelor’s degree from Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford.
Fox taught in Nebraska before coming back to Oklahoma. This is where her grandparents and family are from, and her parents live here.
“My husband unexpectedly died and there was an opening here that worked out well for me considering the circumstances,” Fox said.
All of her family and their siblings went to Pioneer schools.
“She loves her job and believes in public education. She strives to have all students achieve at high levels and is a wonderful role model for staff and students alike,” Betchan said.
When Pioneer Superintendent Brent Koontz hired Fox for the job he said to her, “Welcome to the family.”
Fox said it made her want to cry and she would never forget those words.
“They are a family here and it is just what I needed,” she said.
