Oklahoma’s annual sales tax holiday will begin at 12:01 a.m. Aug. 7 and end at midnight Aug. 9.
Certain clothing and shoe purchases are exempt from sales tax for this time period only. Qualified items are exempt from state, city, county and local sales taxes.
The holiday came about through the Oklahoma Legislature’s passage of Senate Bill 861 in 2007, and is meant to help businesses and allow consumers to save money in time for back-to-school shopping trips.
Oklahoma retailers may not collect state or local sales or use tax on most shoes or clothing sold for less than $100. Clothing or shoes worn primarily for athletic activity or protective use, clothing or shoe rental and accessories are not exempt from tax this weekend.
Sales tax exempt items during the holiday include: household and shop aprons, athletic supporters, baby receiving blankets, bathing suits and caps, beach capes and coats, belts and suspenders, boots, coats and jackets, costumes, adult and child diapers (including disposable), ear muffs, footlets, formal wear, garters and garter belts, girdles, gloves and mittens for general use.
Also, hats and caps, hosiery, insoles for shoes, lab coats, neckties, overshoes, pantyhose, rainwear, rubber pants, sandals, scarves, shoes and laces, slippers, sneakers, socks, stockings, steel-toed shoes, underwear, athletic and non-ath- etic uniforms and wedding apparel.
Retailers are required to participate and may not charge sales tax on approved items this weekend.
Eligible layaway items will qualify for the exemption if the final payment is made and customers receive the items during the weekend.
Also, qualifying items bought online are exempt from sales tax, as long as they are ordered and paid for during the exemption period.
For information and answers to common questions on the sales tax holiday, as well as a listing of sales tax exempt items, go to the Oklahoma Tax Commission website at www. tax.ok.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.