Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of central Oklahoma, northern Oklahoma, northwest Oklahoma, southern Oklahoma, southwest Oklahoma and western Oklahoma, including the following counties, in central Oklahoma, Canadian, Cleveland, Grady, Kingfisher, Lincoln, Logan, McClain, Oklahoma, Payne and Pottawatomie. In northern Oklahoma, Garfield, Grant, Kay and Noble. In northwest Oklahoma, Alfalfa, Blaine, Dewey, Major and Woods. In southern Oklahoma, Garvin and Stephens. In southwest Oklahoma, Caddo, Comanche, Cotton, Jackson, Kiowa and Tillman. In western Oklahoma, Custer and Washita. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Additional storms with heavy rainfall are possible through Wednesday evening. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood