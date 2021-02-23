Garfield Masonic Lodge 501 of Enid is sponsoring the International Order of the Rainbow for Girls, Enid Assembly 17 at the annual Sweetheart Banquet on Saturday.
The banquet will be 5-8 p.m. at Central Christian Church, 1111 W. Broadway.
Menu will be sirloin steak, baked potato, corn or green beans, hot rolls, desserts and drinks. Dinner for one is $15 or two for $25. Masonic Lodge 80 is donating the steaks in memory of George Bland.
To RSVP, call Rachel Lebeda at (918) 409-9173. The banquet is dine in or carry out. Make checks payable to Garfield Lodge 501.
This event is held each year so the girls can go to Grand Assembly in May and other events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.