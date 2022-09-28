ENID, Okla. — After five days of a murder trial, a 23-year-old man’s verdict on three counts was read to him Monday night.
The 12 jurors, who were selected on Sept. 19, 2022, found Jarrod Lee Bergman not guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting death of 29-year-old Cord Kenneth Allen on June 5, 2020 — but guilty of accessory after the fact, as well as possession of firearms while on probation and intimidation of a witness.
Jurors recommended Bergman receive 25 years on the first count, 10 years on the second and five years on the third before they were dismissed at 9 p.m. Monday.
Bergman’s sentencing date is scheduled for Oct. 11.
District Judge Dennis Hladik presided over the trial. Assistant district attorneys Sean Hill and Hope Bryant represented the state, and Bergman was represented by attorney Jarrod Stevenson.
Saira Ellen Roberts, 20, was charged in Allen’s death, pleaded guilty on Aug. 31 and was sentenced to life in prison.
