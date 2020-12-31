An Enid man has been charged in a fatal shooting that happened Dec. 21 at Pine Manor Apartments.
Guston Mark Dellenbaugh, 25, faces one county of first-degree manslaughter and one count of feloniously pointing a firearm. He was charged Wednesday. On Thursday, bond was set at $500,000, and a bond appearance was set for 1:15 p.m. Feb. 1.
Joshua Hodge, 25, was shot in the incident and died at 4:28 p.m. Dec. 22 in OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City.
According to Enid Police Department, officers responded to multiple 911 calls at 10:09 p.m. Dec. 21 reporting the shooting. Officers arrived to find Hodge had been shot in the abdomen with a .22-caliber rifle, according to a press release.
Hodge was transported to Integris Bass Baptist Health Center and underwent surgery. He later was transported to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, the release said.
Before the shooting, 25-year-old Guston Dellenbaugh had come to the apartments to visit his ex-girlfriend, who also is Hodge’s sister, according to the release. She said Dellenbaugh appeared intoxicated and was acting erratically, the release states.
Dellenbaugh pointed the .22-cal. rifle at others outside before entering his ex-girlfriend’s apartment, according to police. Dellenbaugh was confronted by Hodge, and during the confrontation, Dellenbaugh shot Hodge in the abdomen and fled, according to the release.
The release said officers searched the area for Dellenbaugh but did not locate him. A witness told officers that they saw a man get into a car at a nearby gas station.
Information about the search for Dellenbaugh was circulated via radio. An officer at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center on an unrelated call saw Dellenbaugh there and took him into custody, according to the release.
