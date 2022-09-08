OKLAHOMA CITY — Nearly 94% of Oklahoma hospitals recently surveyed are failing to comply with a federal rule that requires them to post actual, upfront prices in an effort to reduce patient costs through choice and competition, a patient advocacy group claims.
The group is urging Oklahoma lawmakers to pass legislation next session that penalizes hospitals that remain out of compliance.
Hospital officials contend they’ve done the best they can to comply, and said implementation of the January 2021 requirement has been complicated by conflicting federal rules, workforce shortages and the pandemic. They also argued that the group’s analysis might be flawed.
Cynthia Fisher, founder and chair of PatientRightsAdvocate.org, said the nonprofit reviewed 46 of the state’s 165 hospitals and found that all but three had failed to fully comply with the rule. She said the group looked at whether hospitals had posted a complete machine-readable file of standard charges and either a consumer-friendly display of prices or a price estimator tool.
Fisher said Oklahoma had one of the lowest compliance rates in the country. Nationally, 16% of the 2,000 hospitals reviewed were in compliance.
She said many Oklahoma hospitals are failing to provide the standard charges file that shows all prices that a hospital has negotiated with every single insurance carrier, every employer plan accepted as well as every discounted cash price. She said it needs to be a machine-readable file so any technology developer or search engine can compare and parse through the data and see the wide price variations for the same quality of care.
“It allows us to fight bills that are overcharged or erroneous or even fraudulent,” Fisher said. “When we have those prices in advance, we have remedy and recourse, so that’s the power in it. It allows us to shop and it allows us to prevent being overcharged.”
Fisher accused Oklahoma hospitals of holding back information “so that a market economy can’t be made,” and said they’re plugging in things like “non-applicable” or asterisks instead of data.
“Quite frankly, the hospitals and the insurance companies, they don’t want you to know this data,” Fisher said. “They don’t want you to know that you and I could pay 10 times different for the same care in the same hospital on the same day for the same code.”
The report marked the group’s third semiannual report, but Fisher said this push to increase transparency dates to former Oklahoma U.S. Sen. Tom Coburn, who worked closely with her in his final years to make hospital price transparency a reality.
“None of us would tolerate being charged 10 times more for a gallon of milk in the grocery store than the person in front of us in line,” she said.
She said employers are beginning to use the data to hold insurers and hospitals accountable for lack of fair prices, but data files are useless if consumers can’t completely see all the prices in every plan and cross-reference and compare both the hospital and insurance prices that have been negotiated.
Fisher said this puts consumers first by “stopping patients from having to be blind to new prices, blindsided by overcharges of outrageous bills and then having to pay with a blank check whatever they choose to charge us.”
“This is to stop people being surprised and let consumers benefit from competition, which we know improves quality in any sector of our economy,” Fisher said. “It improves quality and safety and drives down cost of care and coverage.”
The review looked particularly at some of the state’s largest chains and the University of Oklahoma Medical Center.
Of the surveyed hospitals, only OU Health, Hillcrest Hospital South and Jefferson County Hospital were found in compliance, Fisher said.
“Patients often find themselves in stressful situations, and our hope is that they find this a good tool for health care decision making and to understand estimated out-of-pocket costs,” OU Health said in a statement in response to the findings.
Mercy hospitals in Oklahoma City, Ada, Ardmore, Healdton, Kingfisher, Logan County and Tishomingo and Integris Baptist Medical Center and Integris Grove and Miami hospitals were among the larger Oklahoma chains found out of compliance.
Mercy did not respond to an email seeking comment, but in a statement, Integris Health said it has long practiced price transparency and began offering out-of-pocket estimates to patients in 2006 through a consumer price line. It also now publishes comprehensive pricing for services at all facilities on its website.
“All patients will receive the same gross charge for items and services at the hospital; however, the negotiated charge will vary based on agreements that exist with insurance companies,” the statement said. “Charges do not include available discounts that are individualized for a patient’s specific insurance coverage or if that person may meet the financial assistance criteria. The chargemaster also does not include fees from the surgeon, anesthesiologist or other professional services billed separately.”
State Rep. Marcus McEntire, R-Duncan, said he’s surprised that the compliance number was so low, and said lawmakers will look at the issue.
“There are some tweaks that we’re probably going to be making this next year,” McEntire said, noting that Oklahoma lawmakers still are determining what that would look like. He said it’s possible Oklahoma could mimic the federal rule and add state enforcement powers.
He said previous legislative efforts to crack down on patient surprise billing have stalled, and he’s been watching to see how the federal regulations were unrolled before taking any additional action.
McEntire said patients often don’t expect additional bills from ancillary services — like anesthesiology — and believe their procedure was fully covered.
“I want Oklahoma consumers held harmless from surprise bills,” McEntire said.
Patti Davis, Oklahoma Hospital Association president, said she’s familiar with the report, but said the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services is responsible for compliance.
Davis said she doesn’t believe Fisher’s group has done an “apples-to-apples comparison on the requirements.”
CMS told Oklahoma hospitals that if a particular field in the file doesn’t apply to them, leave it blank or note it’s not applicable. She said the survey group, though, scores those entries as out of compliance.
“You’ve got an advocacy group that is putting out scorecards that may not be accurate and matching up with what CMS requires,” Davis said. “CMS has penalties for noncompliance. We are going to make sure that hospitals are following what CMS requires, not some outside entity that decides to put together a scorecard.”
She said the machine-readable files required by the federal government are of “absolutely no use” to patients, and the new requirements are conflicting at times.
“We want patients to have information that’s usable to them so they know what their out-of-pocket costs are,” Davis said. “It’s a new system. Hospitals are doing their best to try to comply with the law. And they will continue to do that, but this is very much a work in progress.”
She said CMS has the ability to institute punitive measures, and it has been issuing letters.
Davis said legislation regarding surprise billing has been introduced the past few sessions, but hospital officials have urged legislators to give the federal government time to get its system in place and sort through conflicting rules.
She also said hospitals are struggling with workforce shortages and other issues. While they want patients to be informed, it’s going to take a while to get where everyone would like, she said.
“We don’t need another set of regulations or new laws that even have the potential of conflicting with what the federal government’s done,” she said. “So we’ve got to work through this, and we’ve got to do better, and we’ve got to make sure that the laws that are in the regulations that we’re being asked to comply with don’t conflict with each other, and there’s a clear understanding.”
