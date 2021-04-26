GUTHRIE, Okla. — An Edmond woman died in a Sunday night crash near Guthrie that involved three Enid residents, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Alfonso Herrera, 36, of Enid, was driving a 1991 Chevrolet Silverado north on Oklahoma 74, 1 mile north and 6½ miles west of Guthrie, when the vehicle’s front driver side tire blew out, causing it go left of center, OHP said.
Herrera then struck a 2020 Nissan Versa head on. The driver, Summer Jimenez, 22, of Harrah, was transported by Miller EMS to OU Medical Center and admitted in fair condition with internal trunk injuries.
Virginia Hill, 58, a passenger in Jimenez’s vehicle, was transported by Miller EMS to Mercy Hospital in Guthrie, then Medi-flighted to OU Medical Center, where medical professionals pronounced her dead from injuries sustained in the collision to her head and trunk, OHP said.
Herrera was transported by Miller EMS to Baptist Hospital in Oklahoma City for injuries to his left leg and right foot but was not admitted.
Herrera’s two passengers, 12- and 16-year-old boys, both of Enid, were transported by Miller EMS to OU Children’s Hospital and admitted in good condition. The 12-year-old suffered external head and trunk injuries, and the teen sustained external leg injuries.
The condition of both drivers was apparently normal, OHP said, and the cause of the collision was equipment failure. Seat belts were equipped in both, in use for Herrera but not his passengers, and in use by both Jimenez and Hill.
Airbags were equipped in both but only deployed in Jimenez’ vehicle. The weather at the time was clear and the roadway was dry.
