Sunday fundraiser to help family cover COVID-19 medical costs

An Enid mother, wife and nurse is imploring the public to take COVID-19 seriously, as family friends prepare for a Sunday fundraiser to help her family cover mounting medical expenses.
Angie Hughes, a career nurse, wife of Shawn Hughes and mother of Emme, 18, said her family still is reeling financially and emotionally, after the virus affected all three of them.
On Sept. 21, Shawn and Emme both tested positive for COVID-19. Angie said she didn’t expect the virus to affect her husband, a 37-year-old, active mechanic, so severely.
But, while Emme’s case was relatively minor — mostly causing lethargy — it soon became evident Shawn’s case was more severe.
After a week at home with a fever, Shawn’s oxygen levels started dropping, and he started experiencing shortness of breath. Angie said it was evident he needed emergency care on Sept. 26, when he started coughing up blood.
“He was getting worse and declining,” Angie said.
But, after that first ER trip, Shawn was sent home — but not for long.
By 3 a.m. the next morning, Angie called 911, when Shawn turned blue and became unresponsive.
Shawn returned to the emergency room, and was immediately placed on a ventilator. He remained four days on a ventilator in Enid, and then was flown by air ambulance to Wichita, Kan.
Angie tested positive for COVID-19 the same day Shawn was flown to Wichita, but, like her daughter, had a relatively mild case.
Shawn, isolated from his family and in a special ward in a hospital in Kansas, remained in ICU for 13 more days.
The effects of the virus went beyond Shawn’s lungs. Angie said COVID-19 thickens the blood, and Shawn suffered four blood clots in his legs.
Shawn has since come off the ventilator and is recovering at home, but Angie said the path to full recovery from COVID-19 will be months in the making.
Because of the blood clots, Shawn will have to be on blood thinners for another six months. He’s already had to relearn how to walk, now has kidney problems and heart issues because of the virus, still suffers shortness of breath and has not yet been able to return to work.
“He’s getting stronger every day,” Angie said, “but he lost 60 pounds when he was in the hospital — mostly muscles in his arms and legs — and he has a lot of recovery ahead of him.”
Angie said she wants others to know how serious COVID-19 can be, and how quickly it can change lives.
“I really want to educate people about how destructive COVID can be,” Angie said. “He is 37 years old, and we just never expected it to do to him what it did. This was a wakeup call. The things it does to your body — I haven’t seen anything like it in 15 years in the medical field.”
And, while Angie has been out of work to assist Shawn, and Shawn’s recovery stands between him and returning to his job as a mechanic and small business owner, the family faces mounting medical bills.
“People are under the impression the government pays for your medical bills when you get COVID, and they don’t,” Angie said. “We have insurance, but we don’t even know how much that will cover.”
So far, Angie said they’ve gotten by on the generosity of neighbors and friends.
“It’s amazing and humbling, how many people in our community just stepped up and helped us,” she said. “We couldn’t have made it through without them.”
To help the Hughes family cover medical costs, family friends organized the fundraiser, set for 1-6 p.m. Sunday at the Garfield County Fairground Youth Building, 318 E. Oxford.
A Facebook post for the event called on the community to give back to a man who’s frequently given to help those in need.
“Those who know Shawn, know he is one who would do anything for anyone, doesn’t know a stranger,” according to the post. “He has always been very active in the Enid community, local fundraisers, racing community and many other organizations. Now it’s time to show our love and support back to Shawn and his family.”
The fundraiser will feature live music by the band “Beautiful Disaster.” Hot dog and pulled pork sandwich meals will be for sale, along with T-shirts bearing the slogan “This race is for you!” — a nod to the family’s love of car racing.
A corn hole tournament will also take place, along with raffles and a car show of race, vintage and antique cars.
There is no cover for the event, but masks are required.
Attendees are asked to RSVP in advance at the Facebook event page, https://tinyurl.com/HughesCOVIDBenefit, by clicking the “Going” button.
Donations to support the family also can be dropped off at Grand Garage Automotive & Towing, 501 N. Grand.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.