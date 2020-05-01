ENID, Okla. — Enid summer Chautauqua has been canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic, according to Enid Chautauqua Council.
Council officials said Oklahoma Chautauqua Council decided to cancel the summer programs in Altus, Lawton and Tulsa, as well.
Enid's Chautauqua had been set for June 9-13 at the Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center.
"The scholars who were to participate in this season’s Chautauqua program were arriving from all parts of the country, and the Chautauqua Council felt it was unnecessary to put the scholars, committee members or audiences at additional risk of contracting the disease," the agency said.
“It is definitely in everyone’s best interests that this year’s Chautauqua be postponed,” said Mike Gwinnup, Enid Chautauqua Council president. “We need to do what we can to help stop the spread of this virus. We’ll get past this and be ready for 2021.”
This season’s program, “20th Century Visionaries: Catalysts for Change,” will become the 2021 Chautauqua program, with dates to be announced.
