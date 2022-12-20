ENID, Okla. — Santa Claus has come to represent some of the most special memories that can be made.
When a kid sees Santa for the first time, there is a good chance they will remember the experience for the rest of their lives. It also provides a memorable experience for those who portray Santa Claus. Each kid who greets St. Nick provides an abundance of joy through their wide eyes and ear-to-ear smiles.
Darrell Clark, who was born and raised in Enid, has portrayed Santa Claus at several events this holiday season, and started doing so on a regular basis last year. But it was in his 20s when he first donned the bright red suit, as his mother, who worked at a costume shop at the time, came home with a Santa suit one day. Clark said he then put the suit on and went to visit family.
“So I dressed up and went around to the houses of all my aunts and uncles and nephews, and things like that,” Clark said. “And it was a lot of fun.”
Clark never thought he would be somebody who was asked to be Santa Claus, but seeing the joy on the faces of kids made him quickly realize he enjoyed it.
“It’s extremely fun. I can’t explain how much,” Clark said. “When a little kid walks up to you with their eyes bulging and they are just extremely excited, it’s a pretty good feeling. It’s an awesome feeling, really. The thing that really struck me one of the first times I was doing it was that these are lifelong memories these kids are going to have here. And to be a part of that ... it’s a nice feeling.”
Clark was asked to portray Santa for the first time last year at Leonardo’s Children’s Museum, and said it quickly got to the point where he had many more requests.
“In fact, the marketer/networking guy at Leonardo’s came up to me and asked about doing it downtown,” Clark said. “And the next thing you know, I’ve got people with their Christmas parties at their companies, just you wouldn’t believe it. It’s kind of snowballed, but it’s very enjoyable.”
Clark said he has been Santa at seven events throughout the past three weeks, and was asked on Sunday by friends he knows from riding motorcycles together to join them in visiting a nursing home.
“I told them, ‘I’ll go with you, but I can’t really ride a motorcycle with a Santa suit on,’ so I took my truck,” Clark said. “But somehow the Salvation Army found out they were doing it, so they donated a giant bag of gifts to give, so that was pretty cool.”
Clark said he already has Santa duties planned for next year, and has been thinking of ways to enhance the experience for himself and those who come to see him as Santa.
“I’m thinking of upgrading my Santa suit, and I’m thinking of building a sleigh for photo ops. When they did the Christmas Critters downtown, the people that brought in the reindeer had a sleigh, and they let me use it for people to take pictures in,” Clark said. “And that was a perfect thing. So I’m thinking of building a portable one that I can take places when I have photos made.
“Just knowing that it’s going to make families happy, and to bring Christmas into the home ... every parent who takes a photo with their kids, as they walk off, they thank me. And that’s just very rewarding. It started off as something they asked me to do at work, and it’s turned into something that I’m going to expand on and try to make it better.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.