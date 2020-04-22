Subway and Feeding America are teaming up to provide up to 15 million meals to feed people in need across the country.
With the purchase of every footlong through April 30 for takeout, catering and delivery, Subway will provide a meal to Feeding America, which helps support Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma.
“The Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma is a proud member of Feeding America. The network of more than 200 food banks and thousands of community partners help the people we serve access healthy food for their families,” said Austin Prickett, Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma marketing manager. “The partnerships formed by Feeding America also give the Regional Food Bank access to funds to keep food flowing to our communities.”
With Feeding America predicting food banks needing an additional estimated $1.4 billion over the next six months to feed people in need due to the COIVD-19 pandemic, Subway and its guests are lending their support by ordering their favorite footlong from participating restaurants through the Subway app, on order.subway.com or by visiting Subway.com to find their closest restaurant offering takeout.
“Subway has always been a part of the community to provide delicious subs and a helping hand — and we plan to continue to do just that during this time of hardship,” said Subway’s North America President Trevor Haynes. “From keeping our restaurants open and safe, to providing better-for-you food options, to our franchise owners dedicating their time and donating food, Subway is open to serve. And, we are proud to once again partner with Feeding America to help make sure our neighbors are getting the nutritious meals they need and deserve.”
As of December 2019, the Feeding America network of food banks served about 40 million people a year. It has seen a drastic uptick in need, an unprecedented increase of 17 million people, who will rely on food banks during this uncertain time. This has put an unexpected burden on the Feeding America network, and despite increased support, it still doesn’t have all of the resources it needs to meet demands. As a long-standing supporter of Feeding America, Subway wants to lend its support in helping to alleviate some of this need, using the community reach of its over 24,000 restaurants nationwide to help feed millions of Americans in these uncertain times.
“Feeding America network food banks have seen an unprecedented increase in need for food assistance across the communities they serve,” said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America. “Subway’s donation of 15 million meals will help ease the burden felt by our neighbors struggling with hunger so they can instead focus on navigating this difficult time with their families.”
Along with keeping restaurants open and ready to serve, Subway franchise owners across the globe have stepped up in big ways in their local communities donating meals to those on the frontlines including health care workers and first responders, as well as donating meals to children who normally rely on school lunches.
Subway also has taken steps in restaurant to ensure a safe experience, including increased frequency of cleaning and sanitizing, continued reinforcement of existing health and food safety protocols and moving to a takeout and delivery-only model.
