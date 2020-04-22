Study ranks Kingfisher third-most affordable place to retire in Oklahoma

A new study by the financial analysis firm SmartAsset ranked Kingfisher the third-most affordable county in which to retire in Oklahoma.
Kingfisher came in behind Harmon and McIntosh counties in the study, which was released April 16. Rounding out the top 10 most-affordable retirement counties in the study are Custer, Pushmataha, Kay, Mayes, Jefferson, Ottawa and Grady counties.
The study measured five factors: property tax, cost of living, pensions, 401(k) earnings and Social Security income to find the most affordable places to retire.
Researchers evaluated the buying power of Social Security income across counties, employer contributions and fees for 401(k) and pensions, and data on median annual property taxes and cost of living — including items like food, housing, medical care and transportation.
All of that data was used to create a weighted score for each county.
Garfield County came in 27th in the study. Other counties’ results included: Oklahoma County, 25th; Blaine County, 13th; Logan County, 49th; Major County, 51st; Noble County, 24th; Payne County 53rd; Woodward County, 58th.
Researchers did not have enough data on Alfalfa, Grant and Woods counties to rank them in the study.
Shauna Rupp, executive director of Kingfisher Chamber of Commerce, said Kingfisher has a lot of assets to attract retirees.
“Kingfisher is still small enough to be called a town, but we have many features enjoyed by big cities within 45 miles in almost any direction,” Rupp said.
She said Kingfisher’s affordable housing, career options, “acceptable” tax rates, walking trails, indoor aquatic center, museums, movie theatre, variety of shopping, churches, civic clubs and dining options all make the city attractive.
And, as retirees get older, she said resources like Cherokee Transit and Meals on Wheels, and the proximity of health care in both Enid and Oklahoma City, all are pluses for seniors.
“Kingfisher is definitely a great place to live life,” Rupp said, “for both young and old.”
For the full SmartAsset study, visit https://smartasset.com/financial-advisor/financial-advisor-firms#Oklahoma.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.