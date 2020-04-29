Social distancing is the most effective way to prevent the spread of coronavirus, but keeping people apart is not so easy in practice.
While some enjoy the opportunity to stay in more, many are negatively affected by the constraints on their social life, jobs, exercise regimens, shopping opportunities and more. More than a third of Americans say the COVID-19 crisis has hurt their mental health, according to a recent poll from American Psychiatric Association.
A study released Monday by the personal-finance website WalletHub, found Oklahoma was the eighth least difficult state for social distancing.
To identify where social distancing is most difficult, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 13 key metrics. The data set ranges from whether residents have supportive relationships to how much consumers spent on social activities before COVID-19.
The study found Utah was the most difficult state to maintain social distancing. Alabama was the least difficult state.
“One major reason why social distancing is most difficult in Utah is that the state’s residents spend the second-highest amount of leisure time on religious activities in the country,” said Jill Gonzalez, WalletHub analyst. “Utah’s population is involved in many social activities, with 42% of the population part of local groups or organizations and 82% being physically active, far more than in most other states.”
Oklahoma ranked 25th in its share of residents who participate in local groups or organizations and 43rd in its share of population who are physically active. The Sooner state also ranked 47th in mean time spent in the home and 32nd in share of consumer expenditures related to social activities, pre-COVID-19 outbreak. The study also found Oklahoma ranked 44th for travel and tourism consumer spending per capita.
To view the study, visit https://wallethub.com/edu/states-where-social-distancing-is-most-difficult/73336/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.