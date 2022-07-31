By Enid News & Eagle
ENID, Okla. — Six students received cash for their good grades through Security National Bank of Enid’s Pays for A’s program, now in its 21st year of honoring area students.
“We are proud of the accomplishments of the students in northwest Oklahoma,” said SNB’s April Danahy, senior vice president of corporate communications.
Report cards drawn belong to: Lucas Wood, Enid High School; Payton Bowling, Longfellow Middle School; Baylor Burford, Drummond Elementary School; Regina Lozano, Enid High School; and Houston Moore, Chisholm Middle School. The recipient of the $150 savings account was Amahiya Mendoz-Lara, Coolidge Elementary School. Each student entering the Pays for A’s program received a free brownie from Chick-fil-A of Enid.
