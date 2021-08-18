CRESCENT, Okla. — A Stroud man was killed and and Enid man injured in a two-vehicle accident Monday afternoon near Crescent.
Kim L. Flatt, 32, of Stroud, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and Ralph C. Krehbiel, 71, of Enid, was admitted to OU Medical Center Center in Oklahoma City in critical condition with trunk and leg injuries.
The accident happened at 1:05 p.m. Monday on Oklahoma 74 about 2 miles south of Cresent in Logan County.
According to an OHP report, Krehbiel was driving a 2014 Buick LaCrosse north on Oklahoma 74 when he crossed the centerline and hit a 2016 Chevrolet Impala driven by Flatt that was heading south.
Both men were pinned until they were freed by Guthrie Fire Department personnel.
The condition of both drivers and the cause of the accident are under investigation, according to OHP.
