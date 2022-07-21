Two streets have been closed for Kaw Lake water pipeline work.
According to the city of Enid, West Phillips is closed from Garland to Oakwood, and North 54th is closed south of Phillips for the pipeline work.
Work is expected to be completed Friday, July 22, 2022.
