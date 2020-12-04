The area of 1326 Hite will be closed beginning Monday for concrete repairs.
According to the city of Enid, the closure is expected to last about two weeks.
CLEO SPRINGS - Funeral services for Norma Naugle will be 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Carmen United Methodist Church. Arrangements entrusted to Wentworth Mortuary LLC. Service will be live-streamed at Marshall Funeral Home Facebook page.
The funeral services celebrating and honoring the life of Iris F. Piersall, 89, of Enid are pending under the direction of Brown-Cummings Funeral Home. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.Brown-Cummings.com.
The services celebrating and honoring the life of James "Jim" Winter, 73, of Enid, are pending under the direction of Brown-Cummings Funeral Home. Condolences may be made to the family online at www.Brown-Cummings.com.
The services celebrating and honoring the life of Patricia Simsek, 86, of Mena, Ark., formerly of Enid, are pending under the direction of Brown-Cummings Funeral Home. Condolences may be made to the family online at www.Brown-Cummings.com.
The services Celebrating and Honoring the life or Martika Ferguson, 27, of Enid, are pending under the direction of Brown-Cummings Funeral Home. Condolences may be made to the family online at www.Brown-Cummings.com
