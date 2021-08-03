The outside, northbound lane of the 1300 block of South Van Buren, between Moore and Rupe, will be closed on Wednesday for street maintenance.

According to the city of Enid, the lane will be closed 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day until Friday.

