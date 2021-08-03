The outside, northbound lane of the 1300 block of South Van Buren, between Moore and Rupe, will be closed on Wednesday for street maintenance.
According to the city of Enid, the lane will be closed 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day until Friday.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Dorothy L. Smith, 93, Enid, is 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church, with burial following in Memorial Park Cemetery. Services by Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home.
Celebration of Life for Linda Harvey, 74, Enid, is 2:00 p.m. Friday, August 6, 2021, in the Anderson-Burris Funeral Home Chapel. Linda was born October 13, 1946, and passed away July 31, 2021. Online guestbook at www.andersonburris.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.