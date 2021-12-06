A portion of East Maple will be closed to through traffic beginning Tuesday, Dec. 7, to allow workers to continue work on a reconstruction project.
According to the city of Enid, the second phase of the project will see Maple closed between 14th and 15th for about four weeks.
In addition to that project, the city also announced that Indian Drive from Cleveland to Comanche Trail will be closed to traffic beginning Thursday, Dec. 9.
This closure is expected to last about two weeks and will allow contractors to complete concrete repairs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.