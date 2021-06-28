A portion of Kelly Road will be closed beginning Wednesday for repair work.
According to the city of Enid, the closure on Kelly will extended from Clairemont to Dans Court. The work is expected to take about three weeks.
Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 67F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 67F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Updated: June 28, 2021 @ 6:03 pm
May 2, 1937 - June 26, 2021 A Celebration of Life for Fred Froemming, age 84, of Enid, is 2:00 p.m. Friday, July 2, 2021, at Zion Lutheran Church, Fairmont, with Reverend Kenneth Wade officiating. Burial will follow in Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Fairmont. The family will receive friends at th…
ENID — Funeral service for Joyce Herrmann, 96, will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday in Zion Lutheran Church, in Offerle, Kansas. Viewing is 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at Anderson-Burris Funeral Home, Enid. www.andersonburris.com
ENID — Private family graveside service for Sue McBride, 90, will be at a later date in Maple Grove Cemetery, Seminole. Cremation arrangements are by Anderson-Burris Funeral Home and Crematory. www.andersonburris.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.