The city of Enid has closed a portion of Oklahoma between 5th and 6th due to a street collapse.
According to a city email, the closure will affect emergency room access at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center from the south on Oklahoma. The emergency room can be accessed from the northeast side of the hospital off Cherokee.
Derrick G. Silas Sr., city of Enid communications director, said in an email late Wednesday the collapse was caused by a failure of the storm sewer connected to the bridge.
