Some parts of Northwest Oklahoma received more than 3 inches of rain from storms that moved through the area Tuesday night and Wednesday.
The Mesonet weather-recording station at Breckinridge reported 1.6 inches of rain.
The heaviest amount was 3.07 inches reported at the Mesonet site near Cherokee. The site near Medford recorded 2.88 inches.
Other totals were: 1.25 inches at Woodward; .60 at Seiling; .80 at Fairview; .78 at Lahoma; .21 at Watonga; and .32 at Kingfisher.
For a time Wednesday, National Weather Service had parts of Northwest Oklahoma under a flood watch due to the heavy rain.
NWS expects Thursday to be sunny with a high of 77. There is a 40% chance of more showers and thunderstorms late Thursday night, and a 50% chance of more rain Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.