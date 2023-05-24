ENID, Okla. — Nurses at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center recently started a program called Stop the Bleed, in which they train members of the public on stopping severe bleeding during an emergency situation.
Berneta Kimbrell, RN, and Jamie Smith, RN, have both worked at St. Mary’s for many years, and themselves took the Stop the Bleed training in order to become certified instructors of the course. After attending the training, the pair discussed a desire to try and start a program with the goal of training those such as teachers, firefighters and other members of the public in how to stop severe bleeding to stabilize a victim during an emergency situation.
“Jamie’s son goes to school in Drummond. I have grandchildren who go to school at Pioneer and at Waukomis,” Kimbrell said. “And our thoughts were, ‘If there was a school shooting, how long is it going to take emergency personnel to get there?’ So then we thought we wanted to do this and train the teachers. So we came back and talked about it and thought, ‘Why not our churches, why not other people,’ because it can help everybody.”
After submitting a proposal to the hospital, volunteers who wanted to help with the training quickly agreed to be on board. Those who teach the course must be a registered nurse, Kimbrell said, and more nurses have taken the training in order to have as many people as possible working as instructors to put on a training course whenever asked to do so.
“If the schools are going to ask us, we’re going to need more people to be able to go,” Kimbrell said. “We won’t all be able to go at the same time, so we’re trying to train people who volunteered. We just brought it to their attention and said, ‘Hey, we’re going to do this, if any of you guys are interested in helping us.’ And we had quite a few who wanted to help.”
Kimbrell said both she and Smith are passionate about the training, and Smith said there are many ways in which an emergency situation requires the stoppage of bleeding. She even taught her husband the course in concern for his safety.
“To me, in 2023, No. 1, because of the violence out there. But in our community we have places where, and I know they’re very safe, but where big injuries can occur,” Smith said. “So the more people we can help, the better. I trained my husband at home without the material, because he rides horses, fixes semis and tractors. I couldn’t imagine losing him. So I know that other people feel that way.”
The Stop the Bleed program was created nationally following the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary in Connecticut.
When a shooting occurs, regardless of location, medical personnel are not allowed to enter the scene until it has been secured by police officers. In the time it takes to secure the scene, there are chances that people who need medical attention aren’t able to receive it in a timely manner.
Kimbrell said Stop the Bleed is designed so that in a potential shooter situation, if a person is trained, he or she can help save a person’s live before first responders are on scene. She said the average response time is three minutes, which is the same amount of time it would take somebody to bleed out with a wound that severs an artery.
“What we know about school shootings, when there is one, not just a school, but a shooting anywhere, emergency personnel are not on the scene until officers have secured it,” Kimbrell said. “So those people may lay there for a period of time until you can get emergency personnel there. So if you have someone in the area knows how to help, they can help until someone gets on scene to help.”
There have been multiple training sessions held at St. Mary’s, and nurses are able to be requested to come to a location such as a workplace or a church in order to train members of the public. Onsite training can be requested by calling Jana Dickson at St. Mary’s at (580) 249-3097. For more information, visit bleedingcontrol.org or stopthebleed.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.