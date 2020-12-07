OKLAHOMA CITY — An Enid woman Monday asked Oklahoma’s governor to rescind his controversial nomination for her to serve on the state’s top public school oversight board.
Gov. Kevin Stitt said he respects Melissa Crabtree’s decision and will rescind her nomination to serve on the State Board of Education. He said he’ll reopen the search process and identify another appointee as soon as possible.
“I was extremely disappointed to see how many were so quick to judge her without taking time to personally speak to her,” Stitt said in a statement Monday afternoon. “Ms. Crabtree is a loving mother and wife, and her public school teaching experience and work with special needs children would have been valuable assets to our state. However, it’s become clear that Democrats and unions only value the voices of teachers when they are willing to fall in line with their political agendas.”
In a statement, Crabtree said she was grateful to the Republican governor for nominating her.
“It is a tremendous honor to be considered,” she said. “However, after careful consideration, I have determined that this is not the right opportunity for me to serve my state.”
Public school parents, teachers and child advocates, meanwhile, said more than 800 Oklahomans had written letters to Stitt by midday Monday, urging him to rescind Crabtree’s nomination.
Erin Brewer, a spokeswoman for Oklahoma Parent Legislative Action Committee, which launched the effort, said Stitt selected someone to serve on the state Board of Education who had no experience with the state’s public education system.
Brewer, a parent of two public school children, said Crabtree homeschools her two children, has no leadership experience and has spread misinformation and conspiracy theories. Crabtree is a well-known anti-masker in her home community.
“That doesn’t bode well for the 700,000 students that participate in our public education system,” Brewer said. “There’s nothing wrong with homeschooling, but we believe if you’re going to serve on a board that oversees the public school system, you should have a vested interest in it. You should be vested in its success.”
Last week Stitt abruptly announced with no explanation that he’d given own nominee, Kurt Bollenbach, the boot. Bollenbach had been confirmed by the state Senate in 2019 and was serving an unexpired term representing Oklahoma’s 3rd Congressional district.
Stitt immediately appointed Crabtree to serve until April 2023, pending Senate approval next year.
Clark Frailey, executive director of Pastors for Oklahoma Kids, said Stitt could choose from thousands of active parents and grandparents of public school children in Oklahoma. However, the governor selected someone who pushes anti-mask and anti-vaccination rhetoric and who has never been involved with Oklahoma’s public school system.
“You could throw a dart in a room with them and get someone who is more qualified and knows what is going on,” he said.
Frailey said his group is not opposed to homeschooling.
"We definitely think those are positive choices," he said. "It just comes back to this idea that you don’t put someone in a position of leadership that has chosen a different route.”
Frailey’s group is pushing to get children back in the classroom, but he believes it can’t happen without encouraging face mask use in local communities to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Crabtree declined a chance to comment Friday, referring comment to Stitt's office. She did not respond to a request for comment as of deadline Monday.
Joe Dorman, CEO of the Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy, said state board memberships used to be staggered, and the chief executive was prohibited from changing them until the completion of a term. The Legislature, though, changed that requirement under former Gov. Mary Fallin.
“The governor does certainly need to have the ability to put people in place, but I’m certainly glad there is a check with the Senate in the ability to confirm,” said Dorman, a former Democratic lawmaker from Rush Springs.
Dorman’s group opposed Crabtree’s appointment because of the public positions she’s posted on Facebook regarding masking, immunizations and homeschooling. He feared she wouldn’t be able to set her personal views aside and vote for the best interest of Oklahomans.
“It’s tough if you don’t believe in public education yourself,” Dorman said. “I find it hard to believe you can make that commitment to a board that wants to improve public education.”
