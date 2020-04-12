Governor Kevin Stitt approved more than 450 offenders for commutations to decrease prison overcrowding and reduce the risk of a COVID-19 outbreak.
“We’ve been working diligently with the Pardon and Parole Board to safely reduce the prison population amidst the COVID-19 pandemic,” Stitt said. “In these unprecedented times, we must take action while safeguarding our Department of Corrections staff, inmate population and the public.”
The state is recommending inmates self-quarantine for a period of 14 days if they’re coming from a facility with a known case. The Department of Health is also working with the Department of Corrections to provide COVID-19 tests to anyone in need.
Inmates will be released Thursday once Department of Corrections processes the paperwork.
There were a total of 452 commutations approved by Stitt.
On March’s Pardon and Parole Board commutation docket there were 371 inmates: 349 offenders from the drug possession docket and 22 offenders from the property docket. There were 361 commuted to time served and 10 commuted to a one-year sentence.
On December’s Pardon and Parole Board commutation docket there were 81 inmates total approved for commutation, with 43 commuted to time served.
Kris Steele, executive director of Oklahomans for Criminal Justice Reform, called Stitt’s approval of more than 450 commutations a “commitment to safety.”
“Our state’s prison population, Corrections staff and rural hospitals are especially vulnerable during this COVID-19 health crisis and we applaud the governor’s actions,” Steele said. “This move will save lives, reconnect families and further reduce Oklahoma’s incarceration rate.”
