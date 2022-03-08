The Oklahoma Supreme Court will hear oral arguments March 23 in Enid attorney Stephen Jones' attempt to stop the special election this year to replace retiring U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe.
The hearing will be 1:30 p.m. March 23 in the Oklahoma Supreme Court courtroom in the state Capitol. The defendant in Jones' lawsuit is listed as Paul Ziriax, secretary of Oklahoma State Election Board.
According to a notice on the Oklahoma State Courts Network, each side will have 30 minutes to present oral arguments. Jones, as petitioner, will be able to reserve part of his 30 minutes for rebuttal.
Justices also will be able to ask questions during and after each argument.
Republican U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, 87, ranking Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee, announced last month he plans to resign in January, two years into his six-year term. He submitted an “irrevocable pledge" to the Oklahoma Secretary of State's Office on Feb. 28, triggering a new state law that allows the governor to set special election dates that coincide with Oklahoma's regularly scheduled primary, runoff and general election dates. Gov. Kevin Stitt set the special election dates on March 1.
However, Jones argues the governor lacked the authority to do so because Inhofe hasn't vacated the office yet. He wants the state Supreme Court to direct Oklahoma Election Board not to accept declarations of candidacy for the office or print ballots for the contest. Jones' lawsuit contends the 17th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution prohibits an election until there is a vacancy and that the governor should appoint a replacement for Inhofe after he officially vacates the office next year.
The next earliest time for an election for the Senate seat would be in 2024, Jones' lawsuit states.
Ziriax declined to comment, citing the pending litigation. Ziriax will be represented by the Office of the Attorney General. A spokeswoman for Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor said the office will respond in a brief with the court.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
