ENID, Okla. — Republican candidates for the state’s elected superintendent for public instruction disagreed on how to bring more quality teachers into the Oklahoma education system and solve the state’s longtime teacher recruitment and retention issue.

Candidate April Grace, a longtime educator from Shawnee, said she’s looking into a state training program similar to but more rigorous than the national program Teach for America, which places new teachers — often new college graduates without an education degree —directly into classrooms.

“When I talk to teachers across the state, they want training and resources and support. We’ve got to get keenly focused on that,” Grace said during a candidate forum Tuesday night in Enid. “I’ve got those ideas, I’ve got some plans and some things sketched out and ready to go ... ready to work with the Legislature to get some things moving.”

Teachers also already have multiple incentive opportunities such as extended contracts and instructional coaching, Grace said.

“We’ve got to leave multiple on-ramps into the profession, so we’ve got a lot of work to do,” she said.

Grace and fellow candidate John Cox, of Peggs, are career-long superintendents of public school districts. Ryan Walters, a history teacher from McAlester and Edmond, has since become Gov. Kevin Stitt’s education adviser as secretary of education, as well as the executive director of a school choice nonprofit. William Crozier, of Union City, is a retired veteran who has taught in college, middle school and prison inmates.

The candidates will compete for the Republican Party’s primary vote next Tuesday, June 28. The winner will face Democrat Jenna Nelson, of Edmond, in the general election in November.

Both Grace and Cox said they’d support teacher pay raises to bring the salary to a competitive range to the surrounding states, with the latter saying he’d want $50,000 minimum, with a raise every three to four years to incentivize teachers to stay.

Walters touted a program he proposed as secretary with Stitt for one “exceptional” teacher per school to be paid a six-figure salary, which would be determined by the principal or administration.

“Teachers have a choice to make,” Walters said. “If you want to make a lot more money and be in a leadership position, what do you do? You go into administration.”

Cox quickly responded to Walters’ answer, calling the idea a “soundbite.”

“Whose friend is going to make that $100,000?” he said. “I don’t have magic funds at my school to go with the grants he’s talking about.”

Cox also criticized the state’s no-bid state contract with a Florida company, which Walters helped arrange, over disbursing COVID-19 relief funds meant for educational supplies during the pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

Cox said the lack of financial expertise contributed to the reported mishandled spending of millions of federal dollars for items such as Christmas trees, gaming consoles, electric fireplaces and outdoor grills.

“We’ve already seen with the governor’s CARES money how that was spent, and there was no oversight, and really that was an experiment for a future voucher system,” Cox said.

A U.S. Department of Education review of the program found that Oklahoma implemented few safeguards to prevent fraud or abuse.

Walters was named secretary of education in 2020 shortly after securing the contract with the company, ClassWallet. He has publicly touted the program as a successful precursor for a state voucher system for families wanting to send their children to private schools.

“No one knows best for their child more than their mother or father. Period,” Walters said Tuesday. “Why would we want some government bureaucrat telling you what is best for your child?”

