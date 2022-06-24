KINGFISHER, Okla. — Oklahoma State Senate candidate JJ Stitt is suing Common Sense Conservatives LLC, and three unknown people claiming he is the victim of libelous and slanderous statements.
His attorneys are Stephen Jones and William Jewell, of Jones, Otjen & Jewell, of Enid.
Stitt is a Republican candidate for the state Senate District 26 seat, which includes all or parts of Kingfisher, Blaine, Caddo, Canadian and Custer counties. He is on the primary election ballot against incumbent Sen. Darcy Jech and Brady Butler.
In his suit, Stitt says he is a Kingfisher County Sheriff's Office deputy and member of the Okarche Police Department.
He claims Common Sense Conservatives and three other defendants, known only as John Doe No. 1, John Doe No. 2 and Jane Doe No. 1, falsely claimed in YouTube videos and advertisements that Stitt assaulted his ex-wife and broke her dog's jaw.
The suit states the defendants libeled Stitt with allegations in a Google ad that "stem from a protective order filed by Plaintiff's former wife against Plaintiff alleging he did. The OSCN docket for the protective order matter disproves Defendant's claims. On June 25, 1996, the protective order was dismissed. The protective order lapsed upon its dismissal. The allegations contained therein were never proven."
The suit further states the defendants slandered Stitt in YouTube ads with the allegations.
The lawsuit also alleges Common Sense Conservatives LLC is not registered as an LLC in Oklahoma and has a Tulsa address.
The lawsuit was filed Friday in Kingfisher County District Court.
