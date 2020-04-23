Oklahoma schools served more than 1.7 million meals to students in a nine-day period during the cessation of school operations in late March, according to Oklahoma State Department of Education.
The agency’s Office of Child Nutrition released the figures Wednesday for the March 23-31 reporting period.
“Our schools have responded in extraordinary ways to the myriad uncertainties posed by a global pandemic,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister.
The meals were served March 23 through March 31 at 645 sites within 406 school districts. Total meals served were 1,784,608. The numbers were broken down into breakfasts (863,958), lunches (914,281) and snacks (6,369).
Under a waiver granted in March by U.S. Department of Agriculture, all students across the state have access to two free meals a day under the Seamless Summer Option program or the Summer Food Service Program. Previously, districts could provide free meals only if 50% of students at a school met eligibility for the free and reduced-price lunch program.
OSDE has received a total of 13 USDA waivers to loosen restrictions on school meal service during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last year, only 33% of Oklahoma school districts participated in the summer feeding program, despite 60% of students qualifying for free or reduced-price lunches, a figure that has likely risen amid the economic hardships brought by COVID-19.
To keep children fed, Enid Public Schools is offering free grab-and-go breakfasts and lunches to all children under the age of 18 and all EPS students Monday through Thursday, with Friday meal pickup available Thursday.
Breakfasts and lunches are available from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at: Adams Elementary School, 2200 E. Randolph; Garfield Elementary School, 400 N. 7th; Glenwood Elementary School, 824 N. Oakwood; Monroe Elementary School, 400 W. Cottonwood; Waller Middle School, 2604 W. Randolph; and Enid High School, 611 W. Wabash.
Breakfast and lunch pickup also is available from 11 to 11:30 a.m. at New View Apartments, 1726 Leona Mitchell.
Meals are also served, along with a snack, 3-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at Denny Price Family YMCA, 415 W. Cherokee.
YMCA child care director Shana Winterbank said since meal service began in late March, about 3,200 meals have been served.
Hofmeister said she hopes to see additional districts continue their summer programs after distance learning ends for the current school year.
To find out more about continuing feeding programs through the summer, contact OSDE’s Office of Child Nutrition at (405) 521-3327.
