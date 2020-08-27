Oklahoma State Department of Health reported another 712 positive cases of COVID-19 and an additional 15 deaths attributed to the disease, including ones in Garfield, Kay and Kingfisher counties, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.
The deaths in Garfield and Kingfisher counties were both women in the 65 and older age category. The death in Kay county was a man in the same age group.
There have been 790,299 total negative specimens to date, from a total of 855,824 specimens tested, with 55,550 total positive cases to date, according to OSDH. There are 552 currently hospitalized with the disease and there have been 4,673 total cumulative hospitalizations since the pandemic began. There have been 763 total deaths in the state.
Thursday's total number of cases was a 1.3% increase from Wednesday's figures. The number of active cases decreased by 75, or 1%, according to OSDH.
Garfield County reported an additional 49 cases, for a total of 865 total cases Thursday, OSDH data shows. There have been 562 who have recovered from the virus in the county and a total of 11 deaths. Enid has 813 of the total cases reported in the county, 519 of those who've recovered and all of the 11 deaths.
There have been a total of 5,821,819 COVID-19 cases recorded nationwide, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Of those cases, 3,557,646 are active, 2,084,465 have recovered and 179,708 have died.
