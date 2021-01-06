Oklahoma lawmakers reacted Wednesday to the violence at the U.S. Capitol as Congress took up certification of the Electoral College vote.
In a joint statement released Wednesday night, Sens. James Lankford, R-Okla., and Steve Daines, R-Mont., said they had reversed course on their plans to object to certification of the Electoral College vote.
“Today is a sad day for our country. The destruction and violence at our nation’s Capitol is an assault on democracy," they said in the statement. "We thank the men and women of the US Capitol Police for working to restore peace. The actions at the Capitol are indefensible and not supported by the vast majority of Trump supporters. We must rise above the violence.
“We must, and we will, have a peaceful and orderly transition of power. The violent actions of these rioters severely damages efforts to restore confidence in our elections. We will continue our calls to examine election integrity through all legal and peaceful means. We now need the entire Congress to come together and vote to certify the election results. We must stand together as Americans. We must defend our Constitution and the rule of law.”
Earlier in the day, during the height of the violence, Rep. Frank Lucas, R-Okla., sent out the following Tweet: "My staff and I are safe inside the Capitol Complex. I thank the Capitol Police who are risking their safety to protect my colleagues and our staff. I unequivocally condemn the violence and riots seen today in and around the Capitol, and I pray for the restoration of peace."
