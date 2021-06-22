The Starcreek Astronomical Society of Woodward will host star parties at Selman Living Laboratory Observatory during July.
Events are scheduled at dusk on Saturdays in July starting on July 10. Other dates are July 17, 24 and 31.
Organizers said an additional telescope is available this year, a 17.5" telescope donated to the University of Central Oklahoma, which maintains the observatory.
Those interested are asked to keep several things in mind:
• Weather must be clear, but viewing attempts will be made if skies are partly cloudy.
• The star viewing begins at dark, is come and go and free.
• Wear comfortable clothes and sturdy shoes and bring a jacket.
• Park in the parking lot facing north or south because headlights are a problem with night vision.
• Red flashlights will be available to protect your night vision.
If you are going, the Living Lab is one mile north of Alabaster Caverns, then 6 miles west on EW 21. Turn right after the paved road ends the second time (NS 211) at the little globe light on the right-hand fence and find the parking lot one-quarter mile north on the east side of the road.
For more information, call Bobette Doerrie at (806) 202-2967.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.