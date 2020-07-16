Stallings named CASA of the Year

ENID, Okla. — Abbey Stallings is 2019's CASA of the Year.
Stallings was honored Thursday during the annual meeting of Garfield County Child Advocacy Council.
Court appointed special advocates, or CASAs, are the voices for children in cases of abuse or neglect. They interact with the court and judges to ensure choices are made in the best interests of the children.
Stallings was introduced to the group by Shelia McHenry, who said Stallings has been doing a "great job" since she joined the CASA program.
"She's had a couple different cases. The one she's working on now has been very trying," McHenry said. "Abbey’s stuck through it all and she's done a great job. She's contacted all the appropriate people, followup up and gone to court, spoke in court. She’s really great as a CASA."
"I wanted to say I think CASA is such a great program and that I am honored to be a part of," Stallings said. "I’m just happy to be part of it.
"Thank you all so much."
Stallings said after the meeting she got involved with CASA because she loves working with children and felt like it was something she had time to purse staying home with her own kids.
"I enjoyed the training and have enjoyed it ever since," she said.
Asked if the program was something she'd recommend others get involved with, Stallings did not hesitate to respond, "Absolutely."
"I feel like I get as much from the children I work with as they get from me. I learn as much from them as they learn from me," she said. "It’s very rewarding."
Stallings said she was honored for the recognition of her work and thanked the staff of the GCCAC for their support.
"It’s honor for me to be a part of the program. I just feel blessed to be part of the program and happy if I can make difference in a child’s life," Stalling said. "CASA is very important program and can always use more volunteers.
"The staff in the Garfield County Child Advocacy Council has been amazing in their straining and support."
Adults 21 years old or older who have a desire and the time to help abused or neglected children can call the CASA office at (580) 242-1153 or (877) 242-1153 for an application.
Following an interview and a background investigation, volunteers will be trained in family dynamics, needs of children, cultural issues, juvenile law, interview skills and court procedures.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.