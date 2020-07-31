St. Mary's Wound Care and Hyperbaric Medicine recognized with national awards

St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center physicians, leaders, staff and clinicians gathered recently to celebrate the Center of Distinction award and the Robert A. Warriner III, MD, Clinical Excellence award, which were presented to the St. Mary’s Wound Care and Hyperbaric Medicine team by Healogics, a nationwide provider of advanced wound care services.
“The St. Mary’s Center achieved outstanding clinical outcomes for 12 consecutive months including patient satisfaction higher than 92% and a minimum wound healing rate of at least 92% within 28 median days to heal,” according to a press release. There were 601 centers eligible for the Center of Distinction award and 367 achieved the honor.
The Clinical Excellence Award was awarded as a result of scoring in the top 10% of eligible Healogics Wound Care Centers.
“Millions of people are affected by chronic wounds,” said Wound Care and Hyperbaric Medicine Medical Director Cindy Rogers, MD. “The program at St. Mary’s offers effective treatments for complex and non-healing wounds caused by diabetes, vascular disease, injuries or other health conditions that have not healed in a reasonable amount of time. These awards recognize the impressive outcomes and high patient satisfaction that is the focus of our patient-centered program and I am very proud of our wound care team.”
St. Mary’s Wound Care and Hyperbaric Medicine program is a member of the Healogics network of more than 600 Wound Care Centers, and provides access to benchmarking data and “proven experience treating approximately 2.5 million chronic wounds,” according to the press release.
Treatments at the Center include negative pressure wound therapy, total contact casting, bio-engineered tissues, biosynthetic dressings and growth factor therapies. The Center also offers hyperbaric oxygen therapy, which works by surrounding the patient with 100% oxygen to help progress the healing of the wound.
“We celebrate the dedicated efforts of our Wound Care team,” said Krista Roberts, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center’s chief executive officer. “Year after year, our team members have demonstrated their commitment to providing exceptional wound care services with a collaborative and compassionate approach. The result is positive outcomes for our patients and an improved quality of life.”
