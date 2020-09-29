ENID, Okla. — St. Mary's Regional Medical Center is among an estimated 250 health care facilities impacted by a computer security breach that started on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020.
The affected facilities are all owned by Universal Health Services (UHS), Inc., a King of Prussia, Pa.-based health care system, according to a press release from PR Newswire.
UHS experienced an "information technology security incident" early on Sunday and as a result the company "suspended user access to its information technology applications related to operations located in the United States," according to the release.
Jane Crawford, with the UHS corporate office, said the breach affected all UHS acute care and behavioral health facilities in the United States, including St. Mary's.
But, Crawford said there is no indication of any breach of patient information.
"The Company has implemented extensive information technology security protocols and is working diligently with its security partners to restore its information technology operations as quickly as possible," according to the press release. "In the meantime, while this matter may result in temporary disruptions to certain aspects of our clinical and financial operations, our acute care and behavioral health facilities are utilizing their established back-up processes including offline documentation methods."
According to the release, patient care "continues to be delivered safely and effectively" in spite of the IT issues.
Crawford said computer systems at UHS sites still are affected and are being restored "a little bit at a time" as a precaution.
Crawford declined to comment on the nature of the breach, and if it was a case of so-called "ransom ware" in which a computer system is compromised and shut down until a ransom is paid to the hackers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.