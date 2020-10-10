St. Mary's BirthPlace honored with Spotlight Award

BirthPlace at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center recently was honored with a Spotlight Award for excellence in care to mothers and newborns.
Oklahoma Perinatal Quality Improvement Collaborative (OPQIC) recognized eight hospitals, “who are creating a culture of excellence in perinatal care for Oklahoma mothers and newborns,” according to a press release.
The Spotlight Hospital Awards were presented at the seventh annual summit on Oct. 2. Approximately 200 providers of maternal and infant care joined the virtual event to “acknowledge and celebrate efforts to improve outcomes for Oklahoma mothers and babies,” according to the press release.
Hospitals receiving the Spotlight Hospital Awards were recognized for participation and sustained improvement in the areas of early elective deliveries, education to prevent shaken baby syndrome, modeling and promoting safe sleep practices, accurate newborn screening, creating an environment that is supportive of best practices in maternity care and breastfeeding, and being prepared for obstetrical emergencies.
In addition to St. Mary’s, hospitals receiving Spotlight Hospital awards for 2020 are: Comanche County Memorial Hospital, Lawton; Duncan Regional Hospital; Integris Canadian Valley Hospital, Yukon; Lakeside Women’s Hospital, Oklahoma City; Mercy Hospital, Oklahoma City; Norman Regional HealthPlex, Norman; and The Children’s Hospital at OU Medical Center, Oklahoma City.
“We are proud to be recognized for the third consecutive year,” said Krista Roberts, CEO at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center. “We celebrate our BirthPlace team, under the leadership of Malinda Isbell, RNC-OB, and Chris Lee, DO, for achieving this award as a result of their continued focus on safe perinatal care.”
OPQIC works with Oklahoma birthing hospitals and perinatal care providers “to improve perinatal care of Oklahoma mothers and newborns by collaborating with partners to identify and remove barriers to providing safe, quality perinatal care,” according to the press release. Since the initiative began, Oklahoma’s infant mortality and severe maternal illness rate have both decreased by approximately 20%, according to OPQIC data.
Partners of OPQIC include Oklahoma State Department of Health, Oklahoma Health Care Authority, Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, Oklahoma Hospital Association, University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center, Oklahoma birthing hospitals and others.
