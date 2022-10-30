St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center in Enid announced recently that Dr. Rebecca Lewis has been named the hospital’s new chief medical officer.
Before joining St. Mary’s, Lewis practiced with the St. Mary’s Physician Associates as an AOBFP Board Certified Family Physician working in clinic, hospital and obstetrics settings since 2020. She worked at St. Anthony Hospital from 2012-15 and was chief resident there from 2014-15. She received her medical degree from Rocky Vista University College of Osteopathic Medicine.
“This is an excellent opportunity for me to give back to my healthcare community,” Lewis said in a press release. “I have always had an interest in medical policy and saw this as a chance to help form the policies and procedures that will help our community not only recover from the damage of COVID, but to emerge from this situation in a system that continues to foster its culture of patient safety and embraces the medical community that provides excellent patient care.”
Krista Roberts, Chief Executive Officer at St. Mary’s, said in a press release that, “We are excited to welcome Dr. Lewis into her new role as chief medical officer. Her commitment and passion for high-quality care and collaboration with team members will serve her well. She is a highly respected member of the medical community and we look forward to working closely with her.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.