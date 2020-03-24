St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center’s inpatient Rehabilitation Institute recently was recognized as being in the top 10% of inpatient rehabilitation facilities.
The ranking was made from a field of 868 inpatient rehabilitation facilities that qualified to be ranked in the IRF database of Uniform Data System for Medical Rehabilitation (UDSMR) for cases discharged between January 2019 and September 2019, according to a press release.
“I am extremely proud of the collaborative efforts of our physicians, clinical staff and other team members who helped achieve this recognition,” said Krista Roberts, CEO of St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center. “More importantly, I am pleased that we are able to offer quality inpatient rehabilitation services in Enid so patients and their loved ones do not have to drive to Oklahoma City or Tulsa to receive these important medical rehabilitation services.”
The rankings were part of the annual UDS Program Evaluation Model Report Card, which measures efficiency and effectiveness metrics — the same metrics used by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to evaluate inpatient rehabilitation programs.
“To recognize the efficient and effective care it provides to its patients, we are pleased to present this award to St. Mary’s Rehabilitation Institute,” said Troy Hillman, manager of the analytical services group at UDSMR. “As the creator and caretaker of the nation’s largest database of rehabilitation outcomes, and with over 30 years of experience and data, UDSMR continues working with the industry to establish best practices.
“The PEM Report Card has served as a tool for identifying and recognizing high-performing facilities, working with them to learn how they provide efficient and effective care, and sharing what we learn with others to elevate the performance of all,” Hillman said. “We look forward to working with St. Mary’s and the other top-performing facilities across the country that rank in the top 10 percent to improve care in all inpatient rehabilitation facilities.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.