Sponsorships, donations sought for Walk for Recovery

Van's House is seeking sponsors and participants for a virtual version of its annual Walk for Recovery, set for Nov. 14.
Van's House is a residential year-long sober living and addiction recovery program, founded in 1997 by Scott Van Krevelen and his wife Sally. Residents work full-time to pay their own way through the program, and the annual Walk for Recovery both raises awareness of addiction recovery, and provides funds to offset program costs in the residential program.
Nancy Burgett, one of the community organizers for Walk for Recovery, said the event was in danger of being cancelled this year due to COVID-19. But, rather than cancel the event, Burgett said Van's House decided to have a virtual walk, after seeing the example set by other organizations in town, such as 4RKids.
Instead of the in-person walk at Crosslin Park, this year's event will have a kickoff on Facebook Live the morning of Nov. 14, to recognize sponsors and raise awareness of addiction recovery, and then participants will be able to complete the walk on their own.
A silent auction will be offered, beginning on Nov. 7 and running up to the beginning of the walk on Nov. 14.
Burgett said response already has been good for the online auction, with a variety of items donated, including in-house cooking lessons and dinner by Oakwood Country Club, a diamond cross necklace from Mead Jewelers, dinner at Cherokee Land Ranch & Cattle Co. coupled with concert at Stride Center, Dually Noted live music at any function, hay rides, and various lessons in piano, baseball and guitar.
A unique fundraiser leading up to the walk is an effort to make Scott Van Krevelen, a former OU Sooner football player, wear orange Oklahoma State University gear for a photo shoot.
Burgett said she jokingly asked Van Krevelen how much money it would take for him to wear OSU clothes, and he replied "It would take $1,000." So, organizers are hoping to collect that $1,000, and make Van Krevelen wear OSU orange.
Sponsorships also remain available for Walk for Recovery, at levels ranging from $250 to $5,000.
For more information, to purchase a sponsorship or donate items for the silent auction, contact Van's House at (580) 233-6070.
