ENID, Okla. — Cammey Kasper, an Enid native, had a dream of owning and operating a bed and breakfast and purchased the Southard House, 518 W. Pine, last summer. A grand opening and ribbon cutting was held two weeks ago and the Southard House is open for guests on the weekends currently.
Kasper spent more than 10 years working toward her dream before purchasing Southard House. She said since some time has passed since she purchased the house, she may have done things a little differently in the beginning. She said she may have purchased the house, then waited a year before opening, just due to the fact that there are a lot of things that have been done and still need to be done.
“You just make a list and start checking it off, but it seems like the list is growing longer than it is getting checked off,” Kasper said.
She said that while it has been a challenge to clean a house that sat vacant for a long time, she has had a lot of encouragement that has helped keep her going.
“It’s encouraging though, that even though there’s all these challenges, that I have little bits of encouragement along the way from my friends and family and just people in the community,” Kasper said. “Someone will just pop in and say, ‘Hey, can I help you?’ Just things like that is really encouraging and uplifting, and it keeps me going, because there’s a lot to do.”
Kasper said she has had two guests stay in the house so far, and a family has booked the house for a weekend in later January to attend a funeral. Kasper said for something like those attending a funeral, she will provide a discounted rate for those staying at Southard House. After hosting her first guests, Kasper said it hadn’t quite sunk in yet that she was the owner of a bed and breakfast.
“After my first guests left, the next day I was so invigorated,” Kasper said. “I was extremely happy, very motivated. And it was just a good feeling, because I was like, ‘Wow, this is how it’s going to feel every day when I do this full time.’ So I was really happy about that, because when you have a dream, you don’t know how it’s going to work until you actually get out there and do the work. And then when I actually did it for the first time, it was amazing.”
The goal is to have Southard House be her full-time job eventually, but Kasper has two more years to work at the FAA in Oklahoma City before she can retire. Once she retires, Southard House will be available for rent on a daily basis.
“Five to 10 years ago, I was very career-driven and motivated to climb the corporate ladder,” Kasper said. “And now that I’ve bought this house, the two years can’t go by fast enough. Because I really want to do this. This is my passion. I love talking to people, I like serving people and I love to decorate and have parties and bake. So what better job can you have than be a bed and breakfast owner, right?”
Kasper said her next phase of work on the house is decorating, which has been a challenge of its own, but something she realized she may have a natural knack for.
“One of the things that’s really been eye-opening to me is that apparently I have a very specific taste,” Kasper said. “When I was putting each room together, like I’ve been collecting things for years now, and it just was amazing to me about how it all came together. I walk into a room and say, ‘I want to do this, this, and this,’ and I’ve had all those things already and it’s just like my vision came together in each room without me realizing it because I’ve been collecting stuff all this time.”
Kasper said it is still hard to believe she owns Southard House as she worked toward that goal for more than a decade.
“I pulled into the driveway the other day and was just looking at the house, and I was just like, ‘Wow, this is my house. I did it.’ I was just in awe of the house, and then I just sat in the driveway and cried because I finally did it,” Kasper said. “People told me that I wouldn’t do it, couldn’t do it, they didn’t believe me that I was going to do it because it took so long. And I just kept telling them, the dream hasn’t changed, the address just hasn’t changed yet. And I was just persistent, despite all the negative comments and naysayers.”
Anybody interested in staying at the Southard House Bed and Breakfast can book a reservation by calling Cammey Kasper at (405) 812-4848.
