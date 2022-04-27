Some voters in Garfield County will be assigned new polling places as a result of redistricting.
Coulten Cue, Garfield County Election Board secretary, said precinct boundaries must be evaluated every 10 years after the census and redistricting of congressional, legislative and county commission districts.
Cue said new voter identification cards, along with polling place information, will be mailed to all voters affected by the new precinct lines. Voters also can use the OK Voter Portal oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp to find their polling place information. Polling place changes will become effective immediately.
This will affect approximately 7,000 voters in the county. People who live in the areas of Willow Lake and Willow West will receive new cards in the mail over the next week. Voters who live in this area now will be divided between three precincts at Autry Technology Center, Precinct 305; Westminster Church, Precinct 304; and Chisholm High School, Precinct 307.
Drummond residents also could be affected. The new precinct boundary line runs near Oklahoma 132. Those people who live west of Oklahoma 132, which will affect the majority of the town of Drummond, now will vote in Lahoma at the Community Building, Precinct 309.
Anyone with questions can call Garfield County Election Board at (580) 237-6016. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
