The beautiful of Burneta Venosdel will be on display at the Sod House Museum starting Saturday and continuing through Dec. 12.
“Icons of the Oklahoma Prairie” is Venosdel’s tribute to her great-grandparents on both sides of her family. The Koppitz, Wagner, McMullen, Bloom and May families all were area pioneers, some making the Cherokee Strip Land Run of 1893.
Venosdel began an appreciation of her surroundings in her childhood, but it was not until her retirement from teaching that she pursued her dream of becoming an artist. Her detailed sculptures record the likenesses of cattle, horses, birds and endangered species.
“My work is embedded in memories and experiences growing up in the rural areas of northwestern Oklahoma,” said Venosdel.
Venosdel is a national award-winning sculptor and painter who travels across the country, exhibiting her sculptures and paintings to collectors who enjoy her strong, dynamic, western-influenced and detailed modern pieces. She currently serves as vice president of Women Artists of the West and was co-chair for the 48th National WAOW Exhibition in Bartlesville. Venosdel is a master-signature member of WAOW and a signature member of both American Plains Artists and American Women Artists. She attended Bacone College.
The Sod House Museum is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and is located southeast of Aline on Oklahoma 8. For more information, contact Director Renee Trindle at (580) 463-2441 or sod house@okhistory.org.
